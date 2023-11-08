Affordable Care Announces New Chief Clinical Officers for Affordable Dentures & Implants

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Affordable Care announced that Jumoke Adedoyin, DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, AFAAID, and Daniel Fenton, DMD, FAGD, AFAAID, DICOI, have been named Chief Clinical Officers of Affordable Dentures & Implants, the nation's largest provider network of dental practices -- supported by Affordable Care – that are solely focused on tooth replacement services.

"Dr. Adedoyin and Dr. Fenton have been instrumental in advancing clinical education, doctor mentorship and engagement, product innovation and best practice sharing across the Affordable Dentures & Implants supported practice network," explains Will Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Affordable Care. "Their commitment to doctors, along with their talents and vision for how to support a clinically led practice network, make them well positioned to provide outstanding leadership that supports clinics in their growth."

Dr. Adedoyin most recently served as the Director of Clinical Relations for Affordable Dentures & Implants and has been a practice owner within the network for nearly 15 years. She will lead new doctor development, de novo clinic support and doctor engagement programs, along with supporting the expansion of patient care by affiliated practices. She is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, and Howard University College of Dentistry.

"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to continue to raise the bar and support multiple doctor-centered initiatives across our Affordable Dentures & Implants practice network," shares Dr. Adedoyin. "We have a thriving doctor community within our affiliated practices, and we will continue to foster meaningful relationships and opportunities with doctors at the center of decision-making."

Dr. Fenton, a practice owner since 2013, has served as Affordable Dentures & Implants' Director of Clinical Education & Training. He will continue to lead clinical training and continuing education programs, clinical innovation, and new product expansion. He is a graduate of the University of Florida, Columbia University's post baccalaureate sciences program, and Nova Southeastern University's College of Dental Medicine.

"We have created an unprecedented clinical education program for our affiliated doctors," explains Dr. Fenton. "As we continue to grow, I am very excited to continue the partnerships with our fellow doctors to expand on the world-class training available within our network."

Johnson adds, "Dr. Adedoyin and Dr. Fenton have a long track record of excellence as practice owners and have demonstrated a relentless commitment to supporting Affordable Dentures & Implants affiliated doctors, helping them grow in their clinical practice. We look forward to a broad and positive impact by both in their elevated and expanded roles."

Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 400 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Affordable Care is America's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 425 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, across 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

