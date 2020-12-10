Affordable Container Homes Starting at $45,000

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to easing of restrictions around backyard homes (aka ADUs) Linked Equipment has created a small, medium, and large affordable home solution.

Linked Equipment creates turnkey custom homes out of shipping containers. Working with design specialists each customer can create a custom living environment that fits their available space and budget. They can choose the paint color, the number of rooms, which rooms, and even the finishes.

1BD 1BA Container Home 2BD 1BA +Office Container Home

The homeowner verifies locally what they are allowed to build on their property. Linked Equipment designs, builds, and delivers a custom home that conforms to their local regulations.

Better for the Homeowner

Architectural, Civil and MEPS plans typically cost a decent chunk of your build budget, and many people do not know where to obtain these services. When you work with Linked Equipment, we have engineers that work with us to provide proper plans. This is what you will need to get your permits.

Linked Equipment takes on many of the challenges associated with a second unit. Our engineers worry about all mechanical, structural, electrical, safety and fire standards.

We build to industrial standards, so our homes are solid and secure and feel like a home, not a prefabricated mobile home. When the homeowner is ready, we will build and ship it to their property and gently place it right on a pad.

We are not just selling a building. We are going to do everything in our power to make it easier for the homeowner and help them succeed from start to finish. Repeat customers make up half our business.

"Quality is our differentiator. We use better materials, and we do not skip steps when it comes to safety. I would like to think that our buildings are built the same, or better than, most of the commercial buildings we visit." - Mark Pike, President, Linked Equipment

Affordable Homes aka ADUs

Affordable homes go by many names. State agencies call them Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). They are commonly known as granny units, in-law suites, tiny houses, man caves, she sheds, second Units, affordable homes, modular living space, container houses or any number of other names.

Affordable homes vary in shape and size, containing everything someone needs to live, including a kitchen, bathroom, and place to sleep. They typically range from 220 square-foot studios to 1,000 square foot houses with multiple bedrooms. Most states have requirements around allowable sizes. Usually, the second living space is not allowed to be larger than your main home.

States Easing Restrictions

Many municipalities in the U.S. have adopted the concept to allow ancillary apartments, often called "granny flats," in single-family districts. States are not only easing regulations, lowering fees, and grandfathering existing structures to provide housing, but are even offering grants and loans to homeowners to help them do it.

About Linked Equipment

Linked Equipment designs and manufactures dynamic intermodular steel building units (modules) for commercial and private use. Linked Equipment has over a decade's experience in manufacturing homes, restrooms, showers, commercial kitchens, offices, vaults, industrial storage, grow, and extraction labs using steel containers as the building blocks for our modular designs.

