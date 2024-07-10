Affordable Dentures & Implants Announces Summer Savings

From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, Affordable Dentures & Implants' more than 425 locations across 42 states offer high-quality tooth replacement care – at an affordable price – to create a new smile that not only looks great, but has the potential to transform a patient's life by experiencing the joy of eating, speaking and smiling with confidence again.

"We are committed to delivering more value by making our dentures more affordable than ever," explains Matt Stringer, Chief Marketing Officer, Affordable Dentures & Implants. "We realize patients are facing economic challenges across their everyday life from necessities like groceries to retail goods. This special offer is designed to help even more patients access the tooth replacement care they desperately need and deserve."

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and nearly 40 million Americans are missing all of their teeth on one or both arches. With a mission to help these patients, Affordable Dentures & Implants was founded nearly 50 years ago to expand patient access to quality and affordable dentures and dental implant services.

Patients should call 1-800-DENTURE or visit the Affordable Dentures & Implants website to schedule a new patient smile consultation. For this special offer (Free Premium denture upgrade for the price of an Economy denture*), patients must call before or no later than July 22 to schedule their first appointment.

*Offer good only at participating locations, only for new denture wearers as part of the New Denture Wearer Package (NDWP), and only good on new treatment plans (treatment plan must include extractions). For patients who choose to purchase a standalone Economy Denture without the NDWP, savings value will vary. Patients must call before or no later than July 22 to schedule their first appointment. Offer must be presented when services are provided. Not redeemable for treatment that has already started. Not redeemable for cash and no credits for unused portion of discount. Limit one offer per person. Cannot be combined with any other coupon, insurance, Medicaid, or discount (except where state or federal law may require otherwise; see your practice for details). Offer not valid on the All-In-One Implant solution offered at select Affordable Dentures & Implants practices. Not valid on treatment plans using the Best Price Guarantee price match (at participating practices). Prior to receiving services, the patient will be provided with a treatment plan which shows the actual cost of the denture being provided as well as the actual cost of the upgrade so that the patient is aware of the value of services received, as pricing may vary by location. Extractions and/or additional services are not included in this offer but are frequently needed with denture package purchases. Average savings is based on national average; average savings will vary by practice location. Actual savings will vary by practice. Additional fees may be incurred in individual cases. For Florida: THE PATIENT AND ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS A RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT, OR BE REIMBURSED FOR PAYMENT FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION, OR TREATMENT THAT IS PERFORMED AS A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED FEE, OR REDUCED FEE SERVICE, EXAMINATION, OR TREATMENT.

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®

Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 425 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Affordable Dentures & Implants