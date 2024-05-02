Affordable desktop CNC Carvera Air breaks funding records on Kickstarter

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the original Carvera CNC machine, Makera is making headlines again with the launch of Carvera Air on Kickstarter . This new, more affordable desktop CNC has set a record as the most funded campaign in the "Fabrication Tools" category over Kickstarter's 15-year history, with nearly $3 million raised from over 1,800 backers.

Carvera Air is only available on Kickstarter until May 10, 2024, with early bird rewards offering significant savings compared to the retail price.

Carvera Air, designed to be accessible without compromising on functionality, offers features like a quick tool changer, optional laser module, auto probing, leveling, and an advanced software suite—all starting at a Kickstarter price of $1,399 (MSRP: $2,199).

Makera introduced the Carvera Air to make CNC milling straightforward and affordable. The machine supports a wide range of materials, from plastics to metals such as aluminum, brass, copper, and even steel. It's also adept at producing double-sided PCBs at home, with an optional PCB kit enhancing its versatility.

The device simplifies setup with features like auto probing and leveling, making it user-friendly for both beginners and seasoned makers. These features reduce both time and complexity, ensuring an efficient workflow.

Makera's journey began with a Kickstarter campaign for the original Carvera machine back in 2021, which raised over $1.7 million. With the Carvera Air now on track to surpass $3million, it breaks the previous record set by its predecessor, highlighting the growing demand and trust in Makera's products.

The company, founded by engineer Josh Zhang and headquartered in Delaware, USA, focuses on robust customer support and warranty services globally, while maintaining R&D and manufacturing operations in Beijing.

Campaign Details:

Product Name: Carvera Air

Carvera Air Launch Date: April 9, 2024

Campaign Duration: 31 days

31 days Retail Price: $2,199

Crowdfunding Price: $1,399

Link Kickstarter Campaign ( https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/makera-inc/carvera-air?ref=7n92an )

( ) Link Media Kit: ( https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JBpyCsSWfba6s5aRjmxZBKonYbPWl3Ij?usp=drive_link )

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monica Wurina, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Makera