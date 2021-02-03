Affordable Device to Fix Chronic Foot Pain Launches on Kickstarter

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 81% of Americans suffer from foot pain every year and 26% of Americans have flat feet. Covid-19 has resulted in more people than ever before looking for solutions to address foot and joint pain issues at home.

The FootCore MAX is an innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use device that activates intrinsic muscles in the foot. Over 100 clinical studies show that this exercise, performed for only a few minutes a day, significantly reduces pain issues in the feet and joints. The device is ideal for those who have flat feet and plantar fasciitis. The FootCore MAX benefits those who want an active lifestyle but are held back because of painful feet.

Today, the FootCore MAX launches on crowd-funding site Kickstarter. Backers can pay as little as $39 for the early bird special and the product will retail for under $100 in the future.

The inventor of the patent-pending device suffered with flat feet and chronic pain for 20 years: "People think nothing can be done about the structure of your feet. But the science says that is false! With the FootCore MAX my feet feel and even look different." Spencer Yamada, CEO BodyCore Technologies

Product Highlights:

Over 100 clinical studies show incredible benefits of activating intrinsic foot muscles

Affordable compared to alternative medical treatment options

Patent-pending technology

Portable and easy to use

Made in the USA

Key Product Concepts:

Foot Injuries and Joint Pain from Weak Muscles: Common problems include plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, shin splints, knee pain, hip and back pain.

Common problems include plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, shin splints, knee pain, hip and back pain. Intrinsic Muscles: Responsible for supporting your joints and aligning your bones.

Responsible for supporting your joints and aligning your bones. Flat Feet / Fallen Arch: Weak intrinsics in the foot let the arch become deformed during motion.

About BodyCore Technologies:

Founder Spencer Yamada suffered from chronic foot pain all his life. After studying research out of Spaulding Running Center at Harvard University, Spencer discovered that the intrinsic muscles of the foot function as a foundation for the rest of the body and developed The FootCore MAX.

