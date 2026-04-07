Affordable Excellence: Cars.com Announces 2026 Best Value New Cars

Best Value New Car awards highlight affordable vehicles for cost-conscious shoppers as gas prices soar and average new-car prices are up $709 YOY

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com® (NYSE: CARS) today announced its 2026 Best Value New Cars awards across eight key vehicle segments, factoring in price, standard safety and tech features, fuel economy and one-year fuel costs.

According to a recent Cars.com survey, three-quarters of in-market car shoppers indicate they are spending less money, focusing on necessities and ensuring they get the most value from every penny spent on major purchases.¹ As costs for fuel, electricity, insurance, auto service and repair parts and more continue to rise, total car ownership, not just the purchase price, is increasingly top of mind.

"Between tariffs, fuel economy, interest rates and insurance premiums, car shoppers have a lot to think about when evaluating a new vehicle. The Best Value New Cars are a great place for the price-conscious consumer to start," said Jennifer Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "These vehicles represent the top picks from Cars.com editors with the must-have features shoppers want at the right price."

The Best Value New Cars highlights vehicles that pack in the most value for the price tag, especially during a time when the average new-car price is hovering at $49,714.² New-car prices are up $709 or 1.4% year over year, reflecting a broader uptick in pricing throughout the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same time period in 2025.²

The 2026 Best Value New Cars by Cars.com are:

Subcompact SUV Winner : Chevrolet Trax LS Top Finishers: Hyundai Kona SE, Nissan Kicks S





: Chevrolet Trax LS Compact SUV Winner : Kia Sportage Hybrid S Top Finishers: Honda CR-V LX, Nissan Rogue S





: Kia Sportage Hybrid S Mid-Size SUV Winner : Hyundai Palisade SE Top Finishers: Honda Passport RTL, Toyota Grand Highlander LE





: Hyundai Palisade SE Compact Car Winner : Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Top Finishers: Hyundai Elantra SE, Mazda3 2.5 S sedan





: Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Small Pickup Truck Winner : Ford Maverick XL





: Ford Maverick XL Mid-Size Pickup Truck Winner : Toyota Tacoma SR5 Top Finishers: Honda Ridgeline Sport, Nissan Frontier SV





: Toyota Tacoma SR5 Large Pickup Truck Winner : Ford F-150 XL Top Finishers: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star





: Ford F-150 XL Electric Vehicle Winner : Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Top Finishers: Chevrolet Equinox EV LT 2, Tesla Model 3

: Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE

Cars.com Best Value New Cars Methodology

To be considered for the Cars.com Best Value New Cars list, models must be on sale at the time of data collection, which begins in January. Each vehicle considered for the list is a mainstream-brand, mass-market vehicle that must be equipped with certain features, including an automatic transmission, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. The features list is determined by Cars.com consumer survey results and editorial judgment.

Cost is a key factor in determining which vehicles make the list. Using Cars.com data, experts determine the segment-average price and remove any vehicles above. Additionally, the EPA's annual fuel costs are also factored into the rankings for gas-powered vehicles. Other considerations include regular unleaded fuel required for all gas-powered vehicles, two rows of seating for pickup trucks and electrified vehicles that exceed the average range among mainstream-brand EVs.

For more information, visit Cars.com.

¹Cars.com survey sent to a nationally representative sample of consumers planning to buy a car in the next 12 months with 1,911 total respondents (March 6-10, 2026)

²Cars.com data, average new-car listing price, March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a vehicle a Cars.com Best Value?

This list highlights the best value new cars for 2026. A vehicle must offer a strong mix of affordability, features and efficiency based on a combination of:

Purchase price





Standard and available features





Fuel or energy costs





Warranty coverage

What types of vehicles are included?

The list includes mainstream mass-market brands for eight categories:

Compact Car





Subcompact SUV





Compact SUV





Mid-Size SUV





Small Pickup





Mid-Size Pickup





Large Pickup





EV

What are the 2026 Best Value winners?

Compact Car: Toyota Corolla Hybrid





Toyota Corolla Hybrid Subcompact SUV: Chevrolet Trax





Chevrolet Trax Compact SUV: Kia Sportage Hybrid





Kia Sportage Hybrid Mid-Size SUV: Hyundai Palisade (SE, SEL, XRT only)





Hyundai Palisade (SE, SEL, XRT only) Small Pickup: Ford Maverick





Ford Maverick Mid-Size Pickup: Toyota Tacoma





Toyota Tacoma Large Pickup: Ford F-150





Ford F-150 EV: Hyundai Ioniq 5

What are the Top Finishers?

Top Finishers are the runners-up in each category and offer strong value.

What criteria are used to select winners?

To qualify, vehicles must:

Be a mainstream-brand, mass-market vehicle.





Offer key features (standard or optional), including: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto



Blind spot monitoring



Forward collision warning



Automatic emergency braking



Pedestrian detection



Lane departure warning





Have at least 288 miles of range for EVs

How is value calculated?

Cars.com evaluates value by:

Adding annual fuel or energy costs to the vehicle price





Comparing that total to the average price of the class





Ensuring the vehicle is at or below the class average

Additional requirements include:

Running on regular fuel (for gas vehicles)





Offering a competitive warranty





Meet minimum seating requirements for trucks

Why are some trims excluded?

Some trims are excluded because they:

Are too expensive relative to the class.





Reduce overall value





Have limited availability or active recalls

Are there trade-offs with these vehicles?

Yes. Each winner includes pros and cons to help shoppers evaluate trade-offs. Because this list prioritizes value, some vehicles may have:

Less powerful engines





Lower-quality interior materials





Fewer premium features





Space or comfort limitations

Why are hybrids and EVs included?

Hybrids and EVs can offer lower fuel or energy costs, which improves total value over time even if the purchase price is higher.

ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.