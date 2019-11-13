Affordable Eyewear Brand Privé Revaux Announces Retail Partnership With Solstice

"Working with Solstice is really a huge honor for a new brand like Privé Revaux, especially receiving the kind of in-store placement we are getting," says Privé Revaux founder David Schottenstein. "It's exciting to see Solstice bringing in a younger, more value-oriented brand that delivers this kind of excitement and bang for your buck."

Solstice shoppers can expect to find the best of the best from Privé Revaux, including the brand's signature celebrity capsule lines with Madelaine Petsch, Ashley Benson and Dove Cameron. Solstice will also carry Privé Revaux's first ever made in Italy collection, La Vita, which exemplifies luxury European craftsmanship and detailing.

In two short years Privé Revaux, has disrupted the eyewear industry with their high-quality, affordable sunglasses, anti-blue light glasses and readers. Continually on the forefront of design, innovation and craftsmanship, the brand brings an unprecedented value to customers with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few.

The Privé Revaux assortment will be offered at select Solstice Sunglasses locations and on-line. Prices will retail at $40 for the capsule collections and $65 for La Vita.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames starting at $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com.

About Solstice Sunglasses

Solstice Sunglasses offers a unique retail experience for consumers looking for luxury, designer, and sport sunglasses — with the service and style to match. Solstice Sunglasses delivers a distinctive selection of sunglasses with knowledge and support to satisfy every customer, striving to deliver sophistication from the shopping environment to the brands offered.

