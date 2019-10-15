Affordable Fall Décor Home Improvements With Lauren Makk on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is a great time to update home décor. Lauren Makk, a famous TV designer is known for making big changes that will not bust a budget. Lauren shared with Tips on TV Blog some tips for the Fall.

A CHANGE THAT CAN IMPROVE EVERY ASPECT OF A HOME

Lauren gives helpful ideas for fall home decorating!

This summer was a scorcher, and with winter on its way, one improvement that can change every aspect of a home is comfort. Whether the problem is a single uncomfortable room or a full HVAC renovation, Mitsubishi Electric has a Zoned Comfort Solution® perfect for any home. For example, the Designer Series Wall Mount, comes in three colors: black, silver or white; making it fit seamlessly into any home. This is a two-part system, each room in a home is used differently throughout the day. Unlike a traditional system, this solution heats or cools rooms in use, saving money. With ducted and ductless options and a variety of styles, homeowners can achieve comfort, utility savings and the visual look desired. Any home, anywhere, Mitsubishi Electric has heating and cooling solutions for all. For more information, visit: www.mitsubishicomfort.com

A GOOD WAY TO IMPROVE BEDROOM DECOR

The bed is the focal point of a bedroom, so it is important to choose bedding that speaks to one's personality. However, do not forget about the mattress; it is the foundation of the bed and investing in a quality mattress is essential to getting a good night's sleep. Mattress Firm has top-rated mattresses like the Serta Alesbury Memory Foam Mattress and the Beautyrest Greenwood Firm Mattress. The Alesbury Memory Foam Mattress offers pressure point relief to the back, hips and shoulders; making it perfect for back and side sleepers. The Greenwood is perfect for those that enjoy a firmer mattress. With its dense inner coil and form layer technology, it provides a great night's sleep. Shop in store or online at MattressFirm.com to get the right mattress at the right price.

A WAY TO ADD SOME NEW TECHNOLOGY TO UPDATE A SPACE

Lighting can really add to the ambiance of a room, which is why the new line from Sterling Plumbing, the Sunfield Lighted Mirrors, are a must-have for any bathroom. It provides natural, purposeful lighting with a sleek design. With a true-to-daylight Color Rendering Index, the Sunfield Lighted Mirrors ensure an accurate reflection and color representation. Therefore, when putting on make-up or shaving in the morning, one can feel confident that they look the same inside and outside. They are available in four sizes and configurations, including one round and three rectangular options. It is also easy to install. There is no need to hire an electrician, just plug it in. For more information, visit: www.sterlingplumbing.com/sunfield

