Affordable Fashion for All: Big Lots Expands Apparel Assortment with New Brands, Offering Customers Everyday Wear at Unbelievable Prices

"There can be no denying that the past 18 months have changed the way we all approach getting dressed in the morning, choosing functional everyday wear that's comfortable, yet fashionable. We kept this top of mind when deciding to greatly expand our apparel assortment with new brands, styles and options for every customer," said Bruce Thorn, President & CEO at Big Lots. "We know our savvy BIGioniare shoppers feel like a million bucks when they get to hunt in our stores for the best deals in town, and we want them to feel the same way when they put on our high quality and affordable new apparel collections – perfect for everybody, every day."

Big Lots now offers a wide range of apparel for the whole family, including:

Active- and Athleisure Wear – With nationally-known athletic apparel brands like Reebok, customers can find a range of hoodies, joggers, sweaters, athletic shorts, sports bras, leggings, and crewneck t-shirts perfect for working up a sweat at the gym, running errands around town, or lounging around the house. Summer Style – Whether customers are looking for a new top to wear at work or an entire outfit for those long overdue visits with friends, Big Lots offers comfortable yet fashionable everyday wear, footwear and accessories from brands like Como Vintage, Weekend Soul and Zac & Rachel. Versatile Exclusives – Big Lots' new private label brand, Weekend Soul, brings trendy, unique tops and dresses to stores nationwide and online that can easily be dressed down during the day or up for an evening out with friends – all at incredible prices, starting at $10 . Kids Shorts and Tops – The little ones will love refreshing their wardrobe with 2-piece sets featuring their favorite characters from Disney and Marvel for just $9 .

For more information about Big Lots, to shop the latest affordable fashions, or find your nearest store, please visit www.biglots.com.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer, operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and Big Lots NOW with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. A Fortune 500 company and ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

