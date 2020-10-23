Affordable Housing Comes to an Up-and-Coming Phoenix Neighborhood

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the supply of affordable housing rapidly shrinking in and around the city, [email protected] provides a much-needed resource that is just minutes from downtown Phoenix, as well as shops, restaurants, and Grand Canyon University. This new townhome community will have 20 units of "Workforce Housing," which have prices set at 120% or less of the area's median income.

Additionally, the townhomes at [email protected] are available through a lease-to-own option, allowing some of the communities more vulnerable population get a foot into the process of owning their own home.

[email protected] is located at 1617 W. Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015. The website is http://trellis-at-colter.com. The listing agent is Beth Jo Zeitzer of R.O.I. Properties, whocan be reached at (602) 319-1326.

About Trellis

Trellis a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For over 45 years, Trellis has been committed to making stable homes and communities possible through educating, building and lending. Trellis provides home ownership counseling, financial access and neighborhood development. Regardless of income, education or background, the knowledgeable and compassionate counselors at Trellis help individuals and families across Arizona. As a NeighborWorks America member and a Freddie Mac Borrower Help Center, Trellis is connected to a strong network spanning all 50 states. Learn more at https://trellisaz.org

For information on Pre-Sales, please contact R.O.I. Properties at (602) 319-1326.

For more information about [email protected] or Trellis, please contact Garrett Zucker, Marketing and Outreach Associate, at [email protected] or 480-209-8600.

SOURCE Trellis