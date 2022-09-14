Affordable Housing Development Underway Near Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- simpliHŌM realtor Amanda Harvey today announced exclusive representation for an affordable housing development in Nashville that will offer contemporary residences at a prime location - without the luxury price tag.

The project, named Bradford Flats, is a 2-story, 68-unit development featuring studio and one bedroom condos affordably priced from $229,000 in close proximity to downtown Nashville and the BNA airport. In addition to affordable homeownership, residents will have the added benefits of community amenities such as a pet park and, in true Nashville fashion, a courtyard for BBQ-ing.

"This development is so unique in that it has everything to offer - the location, the amenities - without the unreasonable cost," said Harvey. "I'm so excited to be involved in bringing this community to life in Nashville, and for the opportunities it will give people to not only own a home, but potentially see it appreciate in value for years to come."

Harvey expanded her career focus from residential sales and working with investors to focus on new construction over four years ago. She is currently the exclusive agent for several major developers and builders in downtown Nashville, lending her expertise to a global client base of investors.

For more information about the development or availability, contact Amanda at [email protected] or call (615)766-3320. You can learn more about the project by visiting www.bradfordflatsnashville.com.

About simpliHŌM

Founded in 2018 with the belief that all people should be put first, and the real estate process should be simplified, simpliHŌM is working hard each day to truly Make Real Estate Simple for their clients and agents.

In a world where connection, and loneliness, are at their highest rates in history, simpliHŌM desires to bring the relationship to the focal point, and leverage technology for ultimate transparency through the process. From exclusive access to the details of a transaction, to full contract-to-close services for free to their agents on every transaction, simpliHŌM does everything with a People First approach. For more information about simpliHŌM, visit www.joinsimplihom.com.

