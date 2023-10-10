Affordable Innovations and Rising Fast-Food Chains Fueling Demand for Toaster Ovens in the Global Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toaster Ovens Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Applications, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Toaster Ovens Market is poised for significant growth, with estimates projecting it to reach USD 1259.20 Mn by 2028, up from USD 932.12 Mn in 2023, at a steady CAGR of 6.20%. Toaster ovens, known for their versatility in reheating, baking, broiling, toasting, browning, and defrosting, have become a staple in both residential and commercial kitchens.

Fast-Food Boom Drives Demand

The surge in food outlets and fast-food restaurants worldwide has been a major catalyst for the Global Toaster Ovens Market. As coffee shops, quick-service restaurants, and cafes continue to multiply, they rely heavily on toaster ovens for their speedy cooking and heating requirements. This growing trend in the fast-food industry is boosting the demand for toaster ovens.

Premium Features vs. Budget Constraints

However, the market faces challenges related to the high costs of premium toaster ovens, which come equipped with advanced technologies such as automated cooking modes, digital thermostat controls, and automatic toast sensors. These premium features, while attractive, often come at a premium price, making them less accessible to budget-conscious consumers. This has led to an increased demand for more affordable toaster oven models, further intensifying the competition.

Technological Advancements Open New Avenues

The Global Toaster Ovens Market sees a promising opportunity in technological advancements. Recent launches of toaster ovens with innovative features, such as smart controls, built-in air frying capabilities, and voice command integration, showcase the industry's commitment to staying ahead in the market. For instance, TTK Prestige unveiled its new OTG range with Air Fry, Grill, Toast, and Bake features in February 2023, setting the stage for competition.

Facing Off Against Alternatives

In addition to competition within the toaster oven market, manufacturers must also contend with substitutes such as microwave ovens, traditional ovens, air fryers, and convection ovens. These alternatives offer similar functionalities and may have advantages in terms of cost, convenience, or specialized cooking capabilities. To stand out in the market, manufacturers must differentiate their products by emphasizing unique features, energy efficiency, or versatility.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  1. Growing Disposal Income and Standard of Living: Rising disposable incomes and improved standards of living are driving consumers to seek convenient cooking solutions, propelling the demand for toaster ovens.
  2. Increase in the Number of Fast-Food Restaurants: The proliferation of fast-food chains is increasing the reliance on toaster ovens, especially in quick-service settings, fuelling market growth.
  3. Increasing Online Sales for Kitchen Appliances: The convenience and competitive pricing of online retail channels are attracting more consumers to purchase toaster ovens online, contributing to market expansion.

Restraints

  1. High Costs Associated with the Toaster Oven: Premium toaster ovens with advanced features come at a premium price, limiting their accessibility to budget-conscious consumers and posing a restraint on market growth.

Opportunities

  1. Technological Advancement in Toaster Ovens: Ongoing technological advancements, including smart controls and innovative features, present opportunities for manufacturers to capture market share.
  2. Increase in the Number of Bakeries: The growing number of bakeries creates a demand for efficient cooking solutions, offering prospects for toaster oven manufacturers to expand their presence in this segment.

Challenges

  1. Limited Lifespan of Toaster Ovens: The limited lifespan of toaster ovens may pose a challenge, as consumers seek durable and long-lasting kitchen appliances.
  2. Availability of Alternatives: The availability of alternative cooking appliances, such as microwave ovens, traditional ovens, air fryers, and convection ovens, presents a challenge for toaster oven manufacturers to differentiate and compete effectively.

Companies Mentioned

APW Wyott, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Brandt, Moulinex, Breville, Inc., Cuisinart, De'Longhi Appliances, Dualit Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Hatco Corp., Haier Group Corp, LG Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rosewill, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Severin Elektrogerate GmbH, Star Manufacturing, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, Waring Commercial, Whirlpool Corp.

