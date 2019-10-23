Affordable Luxe Skin Care: Rob Lowe Launches PROFILE® | Cobalt As A Way To Give Back

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Actor, Producer and Director, Rob Lowe launches a new skin care line – PROFILE® | Cobalt, a youth preserving, affordable luxury skin care line for the active man who wants to be ready to conquer anything. The performance products making their debut are: Power Wash Hair & Body, SPF 30 Face Moisturizer, Acne Control Face Wash, Invigorate Face Wash, Recharge Face Moisturizer, Revitalize Face Scrub and Performance Shave Gel. With a specific focus on giving back, Rob personally selected Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), as PROFILE® | Cobalt's charity partner, with a launch promotion where a portion of the purchase price at select retailers goes to this noble nonprofit that honors and empowers injured veterans on their journeys to recovery.

The PROFILE® | Cobalt line was formulated to maintain, nourish and protect the skin that is at the beginning stages of maturing, due to age and environmental damage, while also combating acne and breakouts.

"It was important for me to develop a quality skin care line that did two things: make men feel good and give back to a charity," said Lowe, actor, producer and director. "I wanted younger men to use a line that felt luxe yet was affordable and accessible – PROFILE® | Cobalt is great for those looking for easy solutions to maintain or even boost skin's vitality."

The gluten, paraben and phthalate free products making up Cobalt are Leaping Bunny Certified, and include:

Power Wash Hair & Body: Formulated with Aloe Vera, green tea extract and pro-vitamin B5, this product heals skin, clears clogged pores and moisturizes.

SPF 30 Face Moisturizer: This moisturizer is made with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and is water resistant for 80-minutes.

Acne Control Face Wash: Made with tea tree and ginger root, this face wash calms redness and inflammation and contains 40 antioxidant properties that helps even skin tone and diminishes the signs of aging.

Invigorate Face Wash: This product was made with Aloe Vera, willow bark and oat extract to fight acne while protecting the skin's barrier and hiding the appearance of fine lines.

Recharge Face Moisturizer: Formulated with Aloe Vera, red dulse algae and milk thistle, this product helps diminish the appearance of skin damage and age spots and reduces inflammation.

Revitalize Face Scrub: Made with oat extract, activated charcoal and pro-vitamin B5 this product was designed to protect and rejuvenate skin while drawing out dirt and acne-causing bacteria.

Performance Shave Gel: Formulated with Aloe Vera and guarana extract, this shave gel is fragrance free, aids in healing skin cells and has antimicrobial properties.

Proceeds Help Wounded Veterans

When conceptualizing PROFILE® | Cobalt, Lowe was searching for a philanthropic relationship that echoed his values and knew that the principles underpinning Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) aligned with his. "When you think about the legacy people want to leave behind, a lot of it comes back to sacrifice, commitment and honor, the three hallmarks of those who serve," says Lowe.

Lowe was committed to creating a brand that gave back to a charity like WWP whose underpinnings aligned with his "legacy vision," and where consumers are able to easily participate in something greater. In addition to the moneys collected during the promotion, customers can also make additional contributions to WWP when they checkout on ProfileByRobLowe.com.

"We're honored that Rob is passionate about honoring our nation's injured veterans through his active lifestyle brand," said Gary Corless, WWP Chief Development Officer. "He is committed to supporting warriors achieve their highest ambition today, tomorrow and in the future."

Cobalt products are available starting today at ProfileByRobLowe.com and range in price from $8.95 to $11.95. To learn more about PROFILE® | Cobalt, please visit ProfileByRobLowe.com.

PROFILE®, a high-performance, men's grooming and skin care line, was founded in 2015 by Actor, Director and Producer, Rob Lowe, to bring no-nonsense skincare to men with an active lifestyle. The suite of men's products are toxic free, dermatologist tested, and held to the strictest quality standards, giving men results that can be seen and felt. More about the product line can be found at ProfileByRobLowe.com.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), top rated by Charity Navigator, and holding a GuideStar Platinum rating. Learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers.

