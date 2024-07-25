Affordable Mass Timber School Facility Solution Launches Expansion

TimberQuest™ extends their reach and service offerings with launch as a new standalone company and dedicated assembly plant.

STOCKTON, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberQuest™, an innovative prefabricated mass timber building solution that provides rapidly designed and constructed, high-quality, and cost-competitive education buildings, announces its launch as a stand-alone business entity.

Initially introduced to the market in 2020 as an offering from XL Construction, the affordable mass timber facilities solution has generated a huge amount of interest from area schools facing classroom space shortages. As a stand-alone entity, TimberQuest will now be better able to meet the growing demand, enable procurement through the public contract code, and serve an expanded geography.

Co-Founder Matt Larson led development of the product from its inception. Larson teamed with 30-year industry leader Steve Winslow to form the separate company.

"We have seen a lot of interest in the TimberQuest product from schools and industry partners throughout California and beyond," said Larson. "Launching TimberQuest into a standalone company allows us to provide a much-preferred facility solution in a broader geography."

To further enhance the value and scale of TimberQuest solutions, the company has invested in a dedicated assembly plant in Stockton, California, which will allow for off-site prefabrication of projects, resulting in a lower cost, higher quality, fast and consistent schedules, and reduced noise, fewer deliveries, and less traffic on project sites. Overall, it offers more value to school districts and independent schools.

"We now have the flexibility to partner directly with various design firms, general contractors, as well as school districts and independent schools," explained Winslow. "That, plus the streamlined operations made possible with our new assembly plant – it adds a lot of value to schools that are already having to stretch their dollars."

"TimberQuest's beautiful, biophilic design is a game changer for carbon reduction," Winslow added. "Mass timber education buildings can now play a role in helping school districts improve their impact on the environment."

TimberQuest will be serving communities throughout Northern and Southern California, delivering school projects in as fast as 10 weeks with permanent sustainable buildings that enrich learning environments. To learn more, visit www.timber-quest.com.

About TimberQuest

TimberQuest™ offers sustainable solutions for high-quality, cost-competitive education facilities that are California Division of State Architect pre-approved for rapid installation at K-12 public and private schools and community colleges. We offer solutions for 1- and 2-story classroom buildings and multi-purpose / gym facilities, each customizable to suit district-specific needs.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is one of the earliest adopters of mass timber in the San Francisco Bay Area. Along with forward-thinking clients and partners, we have invested in researching, developing, and rethinking how buildings are built. Our projects have received numerous local and national awards from top industry publications, including Architizer's A+, ENR's Best of the Best and Woodworks' Wood Design Awards. Our commitment to the mass timber industry is demonstrated by our innovative office and amenity spaces; the development of sister company TimberQuest; and the exceptional self-performed erection offerings of our sister company Elevated Construction Services.

