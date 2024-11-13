Affordable new water radar debuts to combat flood risks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As warming temperatures decrease reservoir and river levels, they are leading to heavy rainfall and flooding in other areas. To support water management organizations with reliable real-time data, KISTERS has released the HyQuant L, an affordable water level radar sensor.

As a climate tech developer, KISTERS is dedicated to designing tools for all vulnerable communities to monitor risks. Post this KISTERS HyQuant L water level radar sensor

Accuracy and precision make the instrument ideal for monitoring flashy water levels in streams, rivers, irrigation, and open stormwater canals. The sensor's frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar achieves a much better signal-to-noise ratio unlike older pulse radar technology.

Interest in radar has grown over time but pricing has slowed adoption of this technology until now. "HyQuant L is part of an effort to help all vulnerable communities monitor risks in real time and support decision-makers," said Matt Ables, CEO at KISTERS North America, "We saw the need for affordable high-performance water radars from our flood control and forecasting partners. Likewise, our reservoir operations and hydropower generation customers can expand their hydromet networks."

Inches thicker than a 4x6 inch picture frame and weighing 2.5 pounds, HyQuant L is intended to be positioned above interference from debris in water. The design keeps hydrologic technicians safe, out of the water, especially with dangerous conditions like fast-moving water. Mounted on a bridge, arms or outriggers, the small sensor is less obvious to would-be vandals.

Key benefits of the HyQuant L water level radar:

Cost-effective quality data source

SDI-12 protocol delivers data with ≤2 mm accuracy over the entire measurement range.

High dust and water protection

IP68 rating confirms water resistance to a depth of nearly 5 ft for up to 30 minutes.

High energy efficiency

Sensor's power usage is ideal for solar-powered monitoring sites.

Adaptable to local settings:

Easily set up of filters on-site using Wi-Fi and software.

With KISTERS' reputation for providing robust advanced environmental monitoring instruments and software, HyQuant L will help inform organizations accurately and efficiently. For more information on the HyQuant L and its applications, visit www.kisters.net/hyquant .

About KISTERS

KISTERS is a privately owned international organization specializing in environmental data, instrumentation and IT. With expertise in water, weather, renewable energy and IT, KISTERS develops data-driven and technology-enabled solutions to address global challenges.

