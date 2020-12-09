Affordable Online Degrees for Transfer Help Students Go to College

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventura College is on the forefront of providing students in California access to education with its fully online associate degree for transfer (ADT) program. Though California community colleges have transitioned to online learning due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Ventura College offers approximately 35 programs fully online. The college also provides Promise program grants ($0 tuition) to qualified online students and over 30% of classes have zero textbook costs.

To facilitate student success with online learning, Ventura College has certified its faculty to teach effectively online so all students have access to engaging online classes. In addition, all student services are available online, including tutoring, financial aid and academic counseling.

Students can choose high-demand majors in Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Sociology and Psychology, among others. Students can also obtain degrees in specialized fields of study, including Chicano Studies, Social Media and Marketing and Agricultural Business.

Ventura College has developed exceptional science labs for the online environment in Anatomy, Biology, Chemistry, Geology, Physics and Astronomy to further enhance students' learning experiences. Students throughout the state and beyond seek out Ventura College's virtual labs, even as students are primarily online.

Students can begin their fully online programs this spring semester, which starts Jan. 11, 2021. Ventura College also offers classes starting in February and March to help accommodate students' schedules.

After completing an online ADT degree, students can continue their education through online, hybrid or traditional university degree programs at several California State Universities, as well as University of California and private university campuses.

Students in the online program pay in-state tuition rates as California residents – just $46 a unit! They are also eligible for financial aid and the Promise grant, which covers enrollment fees for first-time, full-time students.

For more information on Ventura College's online ADT program, contact the Office of Academic Affairs and Student Learning at [email protected] or 805-289-6000, or visit VenturaCollege.edu/onlinedegrees.

Ventura College is a Hispanic-Serving Institution and offers over 70 disciplines of study in STEM fields, business, the arts, education, social/behavioral sciences, liberal arts and the health sciences. The college was named one of the nation's top 150 community colleges by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. Visit VenturaCollege.edu to learn more.

SOURCE Ventura College