AFFORDABLE PET HEALTHCARE PROVIDER LOW COST PET VAX OPENS VACCINATION CLINICS IN MIAMI

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Low Cost Pet Vax , a provider of affordable pet health care originally based out of Texas, has opened up their first pop up vaccination clinic locations this month in Miami, Florida.

Affordable pet healthcare is now available in Miami , FL from a new type of veterinary care provider - pop-up low cost pet vaccination clinics.

Miami Pet Owners Face Rising Veterinary Costs

Instead of making an appointment, pet owners come by during the operating hours of these pop-up clinics located in parking lots of local businesses. Veterinarians on-site supervise services which include pet vaccinations, microchipping, flea/tick preventative, deworming and more.

Low Cost Pet Vax's vaccination clinics boast low prices and quick service. Locations are updated weekly on their website and Facebook page .

Prices are low - Rabies vaccinations are only $10 , and dog owners can receive all their dog's recommended vaccinations for only $59. Low Cost Pet Vax also does not charge an exam or appointment fee.

With the price of even basic veterinary care rising, many Miami pet owners are feeling the pain of even routine visits to their traditional vet clinic. Low Cost Pet Vax offers an alternative for routine preventative care, leaving pet owners with more space in their budget for other necessities.

"Our goal is to make preventative pet healthcare accessible to local pet owners," says Dr Rodney Munsell, the founder and CEO of Low Cost Pet Vax. "We see a real need for more affordable pet vaccinations for Miami pet owners, and we're excited to offer a convenient, lower cost option."

"We don't have the overhead of a traditional veterinary clinic," explained Elsa Diaz, a Low Cost Pet Vax operations manager since 2021. "This allows us to keep costs lower while still providing the same quality veterinary care."

Registering at the vaccination clinics is quick and easy, and pet owners receive their records and products immediately after checkout. The clinics are even able to offer heartworm testing on-site, with results within minutes.

Miami-Dade county requires pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against Rabies and register their pets with the county.

These pop-up clinics are walk-in only, and operate only on the weekends. Locations are updated weekly. For more information including locations and pricing, visit LowCostPetVax.com .

