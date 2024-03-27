Affordable Protection for Floridians: American Integrity Introduces ValueGuard Property Insurance

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Integrity, a leading provider of property insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of ValueGuard Property Insurance, a new product designed to offer Floridians essential protection for their homes at a more affordable price point. Recognizing the unique needs of Florida homeowners, ValueGuard provides basic coverage that allows homeowners an opportunity to continue with much needed insurance coverage.

ValueGuard Property Insurance is specifically tailored to address the fundamental insurance needs of Florida residents, offering coverage for essential risks such as fire and windstorm. By focusing on these core perils, ValueGuard enables homeowners to secure their properties against common threats without having to self-insure.

Key Features of ValueGuard Property Insurance include:

More Affordable Premiums: ValueGuard is priced more affordable to ensure that homeowners can access essential insurance coverage without facing financial strain.



Core Peril Coverage: ValueGuard provides protection against key risks, including fire and windstorm (including hurricanes), offering peace of mind to Florida homeowners.



Flexible Coverage Options: Homeowners have the flexibility to customize their ValueGuard policies with optional add-ons to enhance coverage according to their individual needs and preferences. This includes an optional flood insurance endorsement.



Dedicated Customer Support: American Integrity's experienced agents are committed to providing exceptional customer service and support to policyholders, offering guidance and assistance every step of the way.



Streamlined Claims Process: In the event of a covered loss, ValueGuard policyholders can expect a prompt and efficient claims process, ensuring timely resolution and minimal disruption.



Backed By A Financially Stable Company: American Integrity recently celebrated its 17th year serving Florida property insurance customers. The Company has a Policyholder Surplus of more than $113M , is reinsured to handle a multi-year storm season and has a "A" (Exceptional) Financial Stability Rating® from Demotech, Inc.

"We understand the importance of affordable insurance protection for Florida homeowners, especially in the face of common risks such as hurricanes and fire," said Bob Ritchie, CEO of American Integrity. "With ValueGuard Property Insurance, we provide essential coverage at a price that fits within our customers' budgets, allowing them to safeguard their homes with confidence."

ValueGuard Property Coverage provides coverage for wind and fire losses, with an option to purchase contents and liability coverage. American Integrity also offers a Binding Arbitration endorsement, which can be added to their policy for additional savings. Customers who pair the endorsement with ValueGuard Property Coverage will enjoy a savings of 30-45% in comparison to a traditional home insurance policy.

"Florida lawmakers recently passed historic legislation that is beginning to address the litigation abuse that caused home insurance rates to skyrocket," said Ritchie. "This legislation is beginning to flatten the trajectory of rate increases, but we're launching ValueGuard Property Insurance to help provide rate relief to consumers in our state as quickly as possible."

Sunshine State residents who are interested in learning more about ValueGuard Property Coverage can visit aiiflorida.com, click the Find An Agent button and find the contact information for an American Integrity Insurance agent near them.

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance, the fifth largest Florida domiciled residential property insurer, has 300,000 customers and is represented by more than 1,000 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound, comprehensive and innovative property insurance solutions, including Binding arbitration, Integrity Select, traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, coverage for older owner-occupied homes with Integrity Select, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, golf cart, X-Wind policies, cyber coverage, and watercraft coverage.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aiiflorida.com , call 866-968-8390, or connect with the company on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

SOURCE American Integrity Insurance Group