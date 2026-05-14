Affordable Recruiting Tool Connects Operators with Local Hiring Resources

Looking for an affordable recruiting solution tailormade to address your local hiring needs?

SEATTLE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Restaurant Careers (RC) Community Resource Guide provides an alternate recruiting solution to expensive job boards. The goal? Help operators harness the power of their own community to source and retain staff. Customized to each location, operators will find resources specific to their market and needs.

Affordable Recruiting Guide Connects Operators with Local Hiring Resources

The RC Guide brings access to local organizations, schools and non-profit entities to one place giving operators the opportunity to connect with potential employees within their community as well as provide information on local job fairs and social media groups that operators can network within.

It also helps highlight and support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that provide culinary and job training to people facing barriers to employment, such as homelessness and poverty.

Resources for the guide are found through networking, research and developed through partnerships with state restaurant associations. Many state associations have workforce programs that they sponsor.

"The fundamental mission of the RC Guide is to connect restaurant operators with the local programs and make them a more integral part of their community," said Laura Hackley, Director of Development for the Restaurant Recruit. "Employees that are sourced from community groups often stay longer, which helps operators with the high cost of turnover".

Companies big and small are utilizing RC's Resource Guide including The Cheesecake Factory, Lucky Strike Entertainment, Chuck E Cheese, Mendocino Farms, Chopt Creative Salad Company and more.

"The RC Guide has been an invaluable tool for our 365 locations giving operators a one-stop approach to go beyond the big job boards and find quality local candidates through community engagement," said Meagan Francisco, Director of Talent Acquisition for Lucky Strike Entertainment. "We all have locations that are difficult to staff and positions that are hard to fill. The RC Guide is a budget-friendly alternative that delivers."

All clients that utilize the guide will also be featured on RestaurantCareers.com and the RC social channels.

Set up is easy and the guide requires no contract or term requirements. Subscribe for a week, a month or longer. The RC Guide tool starts at $395 depending on volume. An app version of the RC Guide will be ready this fall.

The Resource Guide was developed by parent company, R&r Advertising of Restaurant Recruit Inc. and RestaurantCareers.com. For over 30 years, R&r has been a leader in restaurant, retail and healthcare recruiting. A full-service marketing firm dedicated to solving problems through creative thinking.

To learn more about how the Restaurant Resource Guide can help connect you with your local community and fulfill your staffing needs, visit RestaurantCareers.com or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Contact: Tracey Bosch, 6305690028, [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant Careers