Affordable, Unlimited Direct Primary Care Will Simplify How Manhattan Utilizes Healthcare

"Manhattan residents are demanding cost-effective healthcare that doesn't involve insurance as a middle man," said Andy Bonner, CEO of Healthcare2U. "They deserve simplified, high-quality healthcare coverage and Healthcare2U can deliver just that at a monthly price that is less expensive than a monthly subscription to The Wall Street Journal. With Healthcare2U's membership-based model, members receive unlimited access to primary care they deserve, at a reasonable price."

Rather than dealing with the price tag and administration of traditional health insurance, Healthcare2U reduces costs through their Direct Primary Care claims-avoidant membership. This membership provides employees access to unlimited same-day/next-day doctor appointments for acute issues for a $10 visit fee, and access to telemedicine practitioners 24/7/365 for no additional charge. In addition to acute primary care, Healthcare2U offers chronic disease management for 13 of the most prevalent disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, and asthma at the same $10 visit fee. Healthcare2U physicians also practice generic-first protocols to reduce pharmaceutical spend for employers and their employees.

"In addition to providing healthcare at an economical price, Healthcare2U establishes a trusting physician-patient connection," affirms Dr. John Rodriguez, Healthcare2U's Chief Medical Officer. "We pride ourselves in delivering a personalized experience where patients are the priority and are thoroughly cared for, physically and financially."

Healthcare2U's No-Claims Healthcare™ understands the inequitable demands traditional health insurance requires and provides opportunities to conserve finances while receiving health coverage that exceeds expectations.

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leader in delivering direct primary care, wellness and chronic disease management to employers of all sizes. Through a network of more than 230 partner clinics across the nation, Healthcare2U is breaking down barriers to convenient access to quality medical care. The company is focused on promoting healthy living while preventing disease. Healthcare2U is redefining how healthcare is delivered to improve the overall consumer medical experience while holding the line on employer costs. For a complete list of clinics, see: https://healthc2u.com/locations/. For more information, visit www.healthc2u.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affordable-unlimited-direct-primary-care-will-simplify-how-manhattan-utilizes-healthcare-300649296.html

SOURCE Healthcare2U

Related Links

http://www.healthc2u.com

