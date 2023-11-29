Affresh® Appliance Care Gets the Spotlight on Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

News provided by

affresh® appliance care

29 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

Affresh appliance cleaner tablets and Whirlpool appliances will be featured in the hit show's second season

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affresh® appliance care today announced its collaboration, including a product integration, with the new season of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis on Amazon Freevee. The hit show delivers some of the most challenging and distinctive home transformations for Hollywood's favorite celebrities. The 10-episode season will be available on Wednesdays starting on December 6, with affresh products keeping the A-listers' appliances looking clean, smelling great, and operating at top performance.

Jeff Lewis and affresh® appliance care collaborate for season 2 of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis on Amazon Freevee.
"Much like affresh has elevated the standards for appliance care alongside Whirlpool, Jeff Lewis has expertly raised the bar for his clients' homes through remodeling, design, furniture, and accessories," said Amanda Herman, affresh brand manager. "This collaboration was a natural fit to organically integrate our standout product into the series while introducing affresh to a new audience, and having Jeff share his authentic love for our products."

In addition to the integration, Amazon Ads also created two co-branded spots featuring Jeff Lewis and affresh appliance cleaning tablets.

"As a huge fan of their appliance cleaning products, I am excited to have affresh be included in the series because it's simply a no brainer for those who want the best for their appliances," said Jeff Lewis. "I can count on affresh to deliver easy and effective cleaning solutions for even my most elite clients."

Affresh makes high-quality specialty appliance care products including washing machine, dishwasher, and disposal cleaner tablets, in addition to coffee maker cleaner tablets, cooktop cleaners and stainless steel brightener. Visit affresh.com/wheretobuy to try affresh products today, and enjoy the success of a confident appliance clean.

About affresh® appliance care
Affresh® products are formulated to clean deep to help remove odor-causing residues and grime. First introduced in 2007, the product portfolio has evolved to include washer cleaners, dishwasher cleaner and a line of cleaners designed to help clean everyday kitchen food spills and stuck on residue. affresh® appliance care is owned and distributed by Whirlpool Corporation. Whirlpool Corporation is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home, with annual sales of approximately $20 billion in annual sales in 2023, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers around the world. affresh® products can be found at Wal-Mart, Target, Lowe's, Home Depot, Amazon and other local retailers. For more, visit www.affresh.com.

SOURCE affresh® appliance care

