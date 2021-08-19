affresh® Washing Machine Cleaner Wins Good Housekeeping's Best Cleaning Product Award

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping announced the best cleaning products and tools in its third annual Best Cleaning Product Awards . The experts have listed affresh® washing machine cleaner as a top-performing appliance cleaner in the 'Superbly Spotless Laundry' category.

affresh® washing machine cleaner tablets

"We are thrilled to receive this honor for our affresh appliance care brand from such a trusted authority on home cleaning like Good Housekeeping," says Anna Utley, General Manager, Consumer Products Group & WLabs Innovation at Whirlpool. "While your washing machine does need regular cleaning, it doesn't have to be difficult. We know affresh is a simple solution to help remove buildup and odor-causing residue and we're so happy Good Housekeeping experts agree."

Affresh makes high-quality specialty appliance care products including washing machine , dishwasher , and disposal cleaner tablets in addition to cooktop and stainless steel cleaners . Save up to 10 percent on affresh appliance care cleaning products in-store and online at participating retailers starting August 26 through September 15, 2021. Visit affresh.com/wheretobuy for purchase details.

About affresh® appliance care

Affresh® products are formulated to clean deep to help remove odor-causing residues and grime. First introduced in 2007, the product portfolio has evolved to include washer cleaners, dishwasher cleaner and a line of cleaners designed to help clean everyday kitchen food spills and stuck on residue. affresh® appliance care is owned and distributed by Whirlpool Corporation. Whirlpool Corporation is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home, with annual sales of approximately $19 billion in annual sales in 2020, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers around the world. affresh® products can be found at Wal-Mart, Target, Lowe's, Home Depot, Amazon and other local retailers. For more, visit www.affresh.com .

