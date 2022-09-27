Affy Tapple & Phase Three Brewing to Bring Back Caramel Apple Beer for Third Year with New Charity Partner and Increased Distribution

Craft Beer Created by Chicago-Area Brewery and Caramel Apple Company is Back by Popular Demand

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Three Brewing Company and Affy Tapple announced this week that they are releasing their craft beer collaboration, A Bushel of Apples, for a third year with a 100% increase in production and expanded distribution. The overwhelming positive feedback from retailers, beer enthusiasts, and Affy Tapple consumers during the first two years of the partnership has made it clear this was destined to become an annual tradition.

"It's so exciting to see demand continue to rise for A Bushel of Apples year after year. There's quite a grassroots fanbase that has developed; both from consumers who grew up loving the Affy Tapple brand and from beer aficionados who are experiencing our products for perhaps the first time," says Todd McClamroch, Vice President at Affy Tapple.

The beer deftly captures what it's like to bite into an Affy Tapple Original Peanut Caramel Apple , with the tart apple taste hitting the taste buds first, followed by caramel and peanut, and then a light crisp finish. Phase Three started with a traditional blonde ale recipe and added apple juice, peanut, and caramel to create the indisputable aroma and flavor of an Affy Tapple Caramel Apple.

"We could not be more excited to bring back this specialty fall beer collaboration to Chicagoland and downstate Illinois. Going into our 3rd year here, the feedback and response we keep receiving from retailers and beer drinkers alike is simply unreal. In fact, after last year, Jewel-Osco took notice and reached out early on to ensure their customers could experience this unique liquid take on a timeless fall treat," says Evan Morris, Co-founder/Director of Operations & Shaun Berns, Co-founder/Head Brewer at Phase Three Brewing.

Morris and Berns continue, "The other aspect of this collaboration with Affy Tapple that makes it so special for us is the charitable component. This year we've partnered with Deerfield - based GiGi's Playhouse with the goal of raising over $15,000 between distribution sales and our fall community event in Lake Zurich on September 30th and October 1st. We're humbled and honored to work with these two outstanding Chicagoland organizations to make an impact in our communities this year."

Features of A Bushel of Apples include:

A craft beer with notes of tart apple, sweet caramel, and roasted peanuts

A portion of proceeds from every 4-pack, keg, and the Fall Fest benefits the GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers

A Bushel of Apples is available starting Friday, September 30th at the Phase Three Brewing's annual Bushel Of Apples Family Fall Fest located at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. 4-packs sold at the brewery will be priced at $11.99. Broader distribution of A Bushel of Apples will begin the week of September 26th and wrap up on October 7th, at these retailers : affytapple.com/phase-three/

About Affy Tapple: Affy Tapple, The Original Caramel Apple, has been a beloved Midwest tradition since 1948. You can buy Affy Tapple Caramel Apples year-round and send them nationwide. Whether you call us a Caramel Apple, a taffy apple, a candy apple, or Affy Tapple, we have maintained a loyal following for generations by using fresh, crisp apples dipped in our famous, small batch caramel. affytapple.com

About Phase Three Brewing Company: Phase Three Brewing Company is a startup brewery formed and led by Shaun Berns, Brittany Berns, and Evan Morris located in Lake Zurich, Illinois at 932 Donata Court. In March 2019, the owners combined their 20+ years of brewery operations and marketing experience to form the brand, Phase Three Brewing Company. Lessons learned and experiences shared together drive Phase Three Brewing Company's dynamic and quality-focused approach to craft beer. phasethreebrewing.com

About GiGi's Playhouse: GiGi's Playhouse is a nonprofit that provides FREE therapeutic, educational and life-skills programs to individuals with Down syndrome and their families. From a prenatal diagnosis through career skills for adults, we are there for families every step of the way. Our mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and spread a message of global acceptance for all.

