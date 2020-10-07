LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Three Brewing Company and Affy Tapple announced this week that they have joined forces to create a new craft beer, A Bushel of Apples. The beer harnesses the flavor of an Affy Tapple Original Peanut Caramel Apple, offering an inventive way for craft beer and Affy Tapple fans alike to enjoy the taste of this classic fall treat. Phase Three took a traditional blonde ale and added apple juice, peanuts, and Affy Tapple caramel to create the unmistakable aroma and flavor of an Affy Tapple Caramel Apple.

Affy Tapple & Phase Three Brewing to Release Caramel Apple Beer: A Bushel of Apples

"Most fans of Affy Tapple have grown up with our Caramel Apples, we can't wait for them to try the nostalgic flavors they love captured in a skillfully brewed beer." says Todd McClamroch, Vice President at Affy Tapple.

"The moment we started discussing a collaboration with Affy Tapple, we knew it was a no-brainer. We love their long, Chicago-based history." say Evan Morris, Co-founder/Director of Operations & Shaun Berns, Co-founder/Head Brewer at Phase Three Brewing.

Morris and Berns continue, "During the collaboration process, we realized this would be a great opportunity to give back to our community. We were so happy to learn that the Greater Chicago Food Depository wanted to partner with us to make that happen."

Features of A Bushel of Apples include:

A craft beer with notes of sweet caramel and nutty peanuts, and a crisp, refreshing apple finish

$1 for every 4-pack sold benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository

A Bushel of Apples is available starting Saturday, October 10th, at the Phase Three Brewing Taproom, located at 932 Donata CT, Lake Zurich, IL. The brewery will be selling Affy Tapple Caramel Apples and raffling prizes to benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository, as well as selling food and doing special beer tappings all weekend. 4-packs sold at the taproom will be priced at $11.99. Broader distribution of A Bushel of Apples will begin the week of October 12th, at these retailers: affytapple.com/phase-three/

About Affy Tapple: Affy Tapple, The Original Caramel Apple, has been a beloved Midwest tradition since 1948. You can buy Affy Tapple Caramel Apples year-round and send them nationwide. Whether you call us a Caramel Apple, a taffy apple, a candy apple, or Affy Tapple, we have maintained a loyal following for generations by using fresh, crisp apples dipped in our famous, small batch caramel. affytapple.com

About Phase Three Brewing Company: Phase Three Brewing Company is a startup brewery formed and led by Shaun Berns, Brittany Berns, and Evan Morris. In March 2018, the owners combined their 20+ years of brewery operations and marketing experience to form the brand, Phase Three Brewing Company. Lessons learned and experiences shared together drive Phase Three Brewing Company's dynamic and quality-focused approach to craft beer. phasethreebrewing.com

SOURCE Affy Tapple, LLC

Related Links

www.affytapple.com

