AffyImmune Co-founder Dr. Moonsoo Jin Receives Highly Selective R01 Grant from NCI

NATICK, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid cancers, announced today that co-founder and CEO Dr. Moonsoo Jin was awarded a Research Project Grant (R01). The grant, CAR T Cells for Advanced Thyroid Cancer, will contribute to supportive studies related to AffyImmune's Phase 1 clinical trial, Study of AIC100 in Relapsed/Refractory Thyroid Cancer at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, New York.

Dr. Jin commented, "The primary challenge in the CAR T field is balancing efficacy and toxicity. This grant allows us to continue our work in striking that balance to treat solid tumors by iterating from bench to bedside. In doing so, we can potentially develop the most effective CAR T therapies for solid tumors."

AffyImmune President and COO Eric von Hofe added "R01 grants are highly competitive, and it is a testament to Moonsoo's skill, effort, and expertise in the field of CAR T technology that he has been awarded this most recent R01 grant. We are very fortunate to have him as part of our AffyImmune team."

AffyImmune expects to report preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial in 2021.

About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's proprietary technology allows fine-tuning of the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and a tracking system to allow for real-time localization of CAR T cells after administration to patients. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.

