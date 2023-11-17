AffyImmune Therapeutics Awarded Best Oncology R&D Advance Scrip Award 2023

News provided by

AffyImmune Therapeutics

17 Nov, 2023, 09:24 ET

- AIC100 ICAM-1 Targeting CAR T Cell Therapy Recognized as Top Global Advance Made by Small Biotechnology Companies -

NATICK, Mass. and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid tumors, was awarded the first-ever Best Oncology R&D Advance at the 2023 Scrip Awards. This new Scrip Award recognizes early clinical advances in oncology made by small biopharmaceutical companies across the globe. AffyImmune topped the list of six finalists deemed to be pioneering new approaches in the treatment of cancer that have shown proof of concept in early clinical trials and have candidates moving forward in the development pathway.

"We're thrilled to receive the award, especially in an impressive group of finalists this year; this award is a recognition of the hard work of the AffyImmune team," Chief Operating Officer Matt Britz said. "This is an amazing end to an already successful year, in which we presented early AIC100 safety and clinical data featuring an unprecedented partial response in a patient with anaplastic thyroid cancer. We truly appreciate the confirmation from Scrip and the exposure for our candidate which we believe could greatly improve patient outcomes."

About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform finely tunes the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and increase CAR T cell longevity while allowing in vivo monitoring through a proprietary tracking system. The company was founded in 2016 and is enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancers.

Contact Information:
Argot Partners
Media: Stephanie Jacobson
IR: Jonathan Nugent
212-600-1902
[email protected]

AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Britz, President & Chief Operating Officer
508-654-3600
[email protected]

SOURCE AffyImmune Therapeutics

Also from this source

AffyImmune Therapeutics Named 2023 Scrip Award Finalist for Best Oncology R&D Advance

AffyImmune Therapeutics Named 2023 Scrip Award Finalist for Best Oncology R&D Advance

AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid tumors, has been...
AffyImmune Therapeutics Announces Positive Safety and Early Efficacy Results from Phase 1 Study of AIC100 CAR T Cells in Anaplastic and Advanced Thyroid Cancers at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

AffyImmune Therapeutics Announces Positive Safety and Early Efficacy Results from Phase 1 Study of AIC100 CAR T Cells in Anaplastic and Advanced Thyroid Cancers at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid cancers, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.