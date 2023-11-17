AffyImmune Therapeutics Awarded Best Oncology R&D Advance Scrip Award 2023

- AIC100 ICAM-1 Targeting CAR T Cell Therapy Recognized as Top Global Advance Made by Small Biotechnology Companies -

NATICK, Mass. and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid tumors, was awarded the first-ever Best Oncology R&D Advance at the 2023 Scrip Awards. This new Scrip Award recognizes early clinical advances in oncology made by small biopharmaceutical companies across the globe. AffyImmune topped the list of six finalists deemed to be pioneering new approaches in the treatment of cancer that have shown proof of concept in early clinical trials and have candidates moving forward in the development pathway.

"We're thrilled to receive the award, especially in an impressive group of finalists this year; this award is a recognition of the hard work of the AffyImmune team," Chief Operating Officer Matt Britz said. "This is an amazing end to an already successful year, in which we presented early AIC100 safety and clinical data featuring an unprecedented partial response in a patient with anaplastic thyroid cancer. We truly appreciate the confirmation from Scrip and the exposure for our candidate which we believe could greatly improve patient outcomes."

AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform finely tunes the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and increase CAR T cell longevity while allowing in vivo monitoring through a proprietary tracking system. The company was founded in 2016 and is enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancers.

