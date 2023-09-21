AffyImmune Therapeutics Named 2023 Scrip Award Finalist for Best Oncology R&D Advance

- AIC100 ICAM-1 Targeting CAR T Cell Therapy Recognized as One of Six Global Advances Made by Small Biotechnology Companies -

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid tumors, has been recognized as a Scrip Award finalist for the first-ever Best Oncology R&D Advance award. This new Scrip Award recognizes early clinical advances in oncology made by small biopharmaceutical companies across the globe. AffyImmune is one of six finalists whose pioneering new approaches in the treatment of cancer have shown proof of concept in early clinical trials and who have candidates moving forward in the development pathway.

Earlier this year, AffyImmune reported at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting early safety and clinical data from an intermediate dose level, including an unprecedented partial response in a patient with anaplastic thyroid cancer.

AffyImmune Chief Operating Officer Matt Britz stated "It's an honor to be part of this remarkable group of global finalists. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and reaffirms my belief that AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform, starting with AIC100, can propel CAR T cell therapy beyond liquid tumors. By delivering safer and more effective autologous CAR T cells, we can offer patients and their families newfound hope."

Winners of each of the fourteen Scrip Awards will be announced in November 2023.

About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform finely tunes the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and increase CAR T cell longevity while allowing in vivo monitoring through a proprietary tracking system. The company was founded in 2016 and is enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancers.

