AFGE applauds Senators for standing up for federal workers

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr. today issued the following statement:

"Today the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government passed a spending bill for the next fiscal year that would provide federal employees with a 1.9 percent pay raise in January.

"AFGE thanks Subcommittee Chairman James Lankford and Ranking Member Chris Coons for their leadership. This is a tremendous show of support for the 2 million dedicated and committed federal workers who care for our veterans, support our military, protect our environment, and help working families make ends meet.

"President Trump has promised to freeze federal wages next year, even though federal workers are worse off today financially than they were at the start of the decade. Federal employees have had their pay and benefits cut by over $200 billion since 2011, and they are earning nearly 5 percent less today than they did at the start of the decade.

"Most federal employees could earn far more working in the private sector, but they choose to be government employees because of their passion for public service and their commitment to making a difference nationally and globally. One-third of all federal employees are veterans.

"This modest pay adjustment would help prevent federal employees from falling further behind next year and help federal agencies recruit and retain the high-caliber workforce that the public expects and deserves. I thank all the members of the subcommittee for including this increase in the spending bill and we look forward to working with the Senate and House to ensure this provision becomes law."

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

