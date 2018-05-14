AFGE Endorses Ben McAdams for Congress

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Ben McAdams of Utah for the U.S. House of Representatives for Utah's 4th Congressional District.

"Ben McAdams has been a leader in Utah for years, and we are excited to announce our support for his Congressional run this Fall," said AFGE District 11 National Vice President Gerry Swanke.

The largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Ben McAdams for election this November to the U.S. House representing Utah's 4th District.

"Ben is someone who will work tirelessly in Congress to protect workers' rights and ensure that public servants receive fair pay for the work they do," said Swanke, adding, "we know that he will be an effective leader and will make Utahans proud."

"We are excited to see Ben win this November, and to see him come to Washington where he will fight for the VA and federal workers nationwide," said Swanke.

More than 42,000 federal employees live in Utah – more than 6,500 of whom reside in the 4th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 11 has more than 21,000 dues-paying members in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Guam, Okinawa, Utah, and Wyoming.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-endorses-ben-mcadams-for-congress-300647896.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

