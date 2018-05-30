AFGE Endorses California's Gavin Newsom for Governor

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Gavin Newsom for governor of California.

"With public-sector employees across this country facing unprecedented attacks on their workplace rights, it's more important than ever that we support candidates who will have our backs," said American Federation of Government Employees District 12 National Vice President George McCubbin III.

The nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, today announced its endorsement of Gavin Newsom for governor of California. More than 250,000 federal employees live in California - caring for veterans, supporting the military, guarding our borders, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

"Gavin Newsom knows that workers covered by union contracts enjoy higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and safer workplaces – and he understands that all employees have benefited from the gains achieved by unions," McCubbin said.

"When it comes to supporting working people, Gavin Newsom has literally walked the walk and talked the talk – from joining striking workers on the picket line to negotiating fair contracts at the bargaining table," McCubbin said. "Gavin Newsom strongly supports the collective bargaining rights of all public-sector employees and as governor will oppose any effort to strip workers of their rights."

More than 250,000 federal employees live in California – caring for veterans, supporting the military, guarding our borders, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. More than 443,000 active and retired federal employees live in California.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 12 represents about 80,000 employees in Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698593/AFGE_Gavin_Newsom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329549/american_federation_of_government_employees_logo.jpg

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

