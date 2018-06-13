AFGE Endorses Debra Haaland for Congress

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Debra Haaland of New Mexico for the U.S. House of Representatives for New Mexico's 1st District.

"Debra Haaland is a vocal supporter of labor, and she will bring years of experience to Congress as she fights for her constituents in New Mexico," said AFGE District 10 National Vice President Cheryl Eliano.

The nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Debra Haaland for election to Congress representing New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.

"Debra has spent the last two years as New Mexico's Democratic Party Chair, so she knows exactly what civil servants in her state need, and we're excited for her to get to Washington," said Eliano. "We have no doubt that she will make New Mexicans proud while fighting for fair pay and a fully-funded government that can continue to offer taxpayers the services they want and need," she added.

"At the VA we have been under intense attacks from this Congress and administration," said AFGE Local 2063 President Steven Rael, adding, "I am so proud to announce our endorsement of Debra because I know she will be the ally we need, and we know she won't stop fighting until veterans get the health care system we promised them."

More than 52,000 federal employees live in New Mexico – more than 18,000 of whom reside in the 1st district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 10 has more than 42,000 dues-paying members in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Panama, and Texas.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-endorses-debra-haaland-for-congress-300665874.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

