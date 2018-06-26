AFGE Endorses Delaware's Kathleen Davies for Auditor

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Kathleen Davies for election as Delaware State Auditor.

"Kathleen Davies has dedicated her public-sector career to making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and appropriately, which makes her the best candidate for Delaware State Auditor," AFGE District 3 National Vice President Philip Glover said.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union in the country, has endorsed Kathleen Davies for election as Delaware State Auditor.

"Kathleen Davies has more than 25 years of experience as a public-sector employee, including six years as Delaware's chief administrative auditor," Glover said. "As Delaware's next State Auditor, Kathleen Davies will continue to uphold the rights of all workers, work for quality education, and recommend ways to improve public health and human services."

About 6,000 federal employees live in Delaware – caring for veterans, supporting the military, ensuring our food is safe to eat, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. There are more than 15,000 active and retired federal employees in Delaware.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 3 represents about 32,000 employees in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

