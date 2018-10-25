AFGE Endorses Dr. Karen McCormick for Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Dr. Karen McCormick for election this November to the U.S. House representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

"Dr. Karen McCormick knows the value of public service and the importance of federal workers to this country, and that's why we're proud to announce our endorsement of her today," said AFGE District 11 National Vice President Gerry Swanke. "We know that Karen will represent all working Coloradans proudly in Congress, and she will be an ally to the 2.1 million federal workers who keep this country running."

"While federal workers face unprecedented attacks on their pay and retirement benefits from this administration, it's vital we elect leaders like Karen who will stand by America's workforce," said Swanke. "Once she gets to Washington, Karen will push back against the proposed cuts at federal agencies, she will oppose the privatization of public-sector jobs, and she will fight to fully fund and staff the VA."

More than 55,000 federal workers and retirees live in Colorado – nearly 25,000 of whom live in the 4th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

"I value and support the critical work that federal employees perform across Colorado every single day," said McCormick. "In Congress, I will fight for fair wages and oppose efforts to privatize federal jobs and slash funding for programs and services Coloradans expect and deserve."

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 11 represents more than 56,000 federal employees in Alaska, Colorado, Guam, Idaho, Montana, Okinawa, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

