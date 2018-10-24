AFGE Endorses Ilhan Omar for Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Ilhan Omar for election to the U.S. House representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

"Next week is perhaps the most important election for our country and our union," said AFGE District 8 National Vice President Gregg James. "We must ensure that we elect leaders who will work on behalf of public servants in Congress, and that's why we're announcing our support of Ilhan Omar today."

The nation's largest union representing federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Ilhan Omar for election to the U.S. House representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

"As a union sister from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Ilhan knows the fight we're up against, and we know she'll stand with working people in Washington," said James. "She will protect federal employees' pension and pay, will push back against cuts targeting federal agencies, and she will work to strengthen Social Security and the VA to protect those who need them most."

More than 32,000 federal workers live in Minnesota – including more than 25,000 workers and retirees in the 5th District – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 8 has more than 10,000 dues-paying members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

