WASHINGTON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois for the U.S. House of Representatives for Illinois's 12th Congressional District.

"Congressman Bost has shown time and again that he believes in federal workers, and is the right advocate for public servants in Illinois," said AFGE District 7 National Vice President Dorothy James.

The largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, is endorsing Rep. Mike Bost for re-election this November to the U.S. House representing the 12th district of Illinois.

"Last year, when leadership in the house proposed going after working peoples' pay and benefits, Rep. Bost pushed back and helped the 2.1 million men and women who have dedicated their careers to serving the American public," James said.

"From standing up for official time at the VA to supporting the Thin Blue Line Act – Rep. Bost is just the person we need in Congress," she added.

Nearly 120,000 federal employees live in Illinois – more than 13,000 of whom reside in the 12th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 7 has nearly 20,000 dues-paying members in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-endorses-mike-bost-for-reelection-300637459.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

