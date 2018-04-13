AFGE Endorses Minnesota's Joe Radinovich for Congress

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Joe Radinovich for the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.

"Joe Radinovich is just the Congressman the working people of Minnesota deserve," said AFGE District 8 National Vice President Gregg James. "He knows the importance of our federal workforce, will fight for public servants in Congress, and I'm thrilled I have the privilege of casting my ballot for him this fall as a resident of the 8th district," he added.

"Joe will fight for federal workers' pay and benefits, will oppose privatization efforts, and will ensure the rights of all workers are protected," said James, adding, "and we're honored to announce our endorsement of him today."

More than 41,000 federal employees live in Minnesota – nearly 6,000 of whom reside in the 8th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 8 has more than 10,000 dues-paying members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

