AFGE Endorses Minnesota's Rep. Keith Ellison for Congress

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Rep. Keith Ellison to be reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

"For more than a decade, Rep. Keith Ellison has been an ardent defender of public service in this country," said AFGE District 8 National Vice President Gregg James. "He has been a friend to our union, our members, veterans, and the environment, and we thank him for his tremendous support for federal workers," he added.

The largest federal employee union in the country, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Rep. Keith Ellison for the U.S House of Representatives for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

"We know that Keith will proudly represent all Minnesotans as he continues to fight to protect the Environmental Protection Agency, for fair pay for public servants, and in the ongoing battle against privatization of the VA," said James, adding, "It is my pleasure to announce our firm endorsement of his reelection campaign today, and we hope to work with him in Congress for years to come."

More than 41,000 federal employees live in Minnesota – more than 5,000 of whom reside in the 5th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 8 has more than 10,000 dues-paying members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-endorses-minnesotas-rep-keith-ellison-for-congress-300632483.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

