AFGE Endorses Minnesota's Tim Walz for Governor

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Tim Walz for governor of Minnesota.

Walz currently serves as a member of Congress representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In this position, he has met with AFGE staff to discuss our priorities for strengthening the Department of Veterans Affairs and our opposition to siphoning funds and resources from the VA to increase spending on for-profit corporations and privatized care.

Congressman Tim Walz has earned the backing of the nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, in his race for governor of Minnesota. AFGE says Rep. Walz will fight for veterans and all working families.

"Congressman Walz stands with the vast majority of veterans who want their health care delivered by specialized doctors and nurses at federal VA facilities," said American Federation of Government Employees District 8 National Vice President Gregg James. "A 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, Tim Walz opposed the VA Mission Act because he understands that this bill opens the door to privatizing the country's largest health care system."

On June 14, Congressman Walz was one of 23 House Democrats who signed a letter to President Trump, urging him to rescind three recent executive orders that attempt to demolish worksite representation, due process, and collective bargaining rights for federal employees.

"As governor, Tim Walz will fight for our veterans and for all working families, especially the 2 million federal employees who work on behalf of the public every day," James said.

More than 32,000 federal employees live in Minnesota – caring for veterans, supporting the military, keeping dangerous criminals safely behind bars, and ensuring our food is safe to eat. About 56,000 current and retired federal employees live in Minnesota.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 8 has more than 11,000 dues-paying members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-endorses-minnesotas-tim-walz-for-governor-300667962.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

