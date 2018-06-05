AFGE Endorses Nevada's Clint Koble for Congress

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Clint Koble for the U.S. House of Representatives for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.

"A grandson of immigrants who was raised in a rural working-class family, Clint Koble understands the vital role that the federal government and its workers has on our nation's prosperity and democracy," said American Federation of Government Employees District 12 National Vice President George McCubbin III.

The nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Clint Koble for election to Congress representing the 2nd District of Nevada.

"As a presidential appointee during the Obama administration, Clint Koble spent nearly eight years helping Nevada's farmers and ranchers survive droughts, overcome economic hardships, and grow their family businesses," McCubbin said. "Clint Koble is the right candidate to send to Washington to fight for all of Nevada's working-class families."

During his tenure as State Executive Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, Koble witnessed firsthand the negative consequences of budget cuts and pay freezes on his ability to recruit and retain the best workers.

"Clint Koble will work across party lines to provide federal agencies with the resources they need to serve the public, and he will oppose efforts to turn our career civil service into an at-will workforce with no due process or union rights," McCubbin said.

More than 19,000 federal employees live in Nevada – caring for veterans, supporting the military, and protecting our public lands and natural resources. There are about 12,000 active and retired federal employees in the 2nd Congressional District.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 12 has more than 40,000 dues-paying members in Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

