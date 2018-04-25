AFGE Endorses Nevada's Steven Horsford for Congress

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Steven Horsford for the U.S. House of Representatives for Nevada's 4th Congressional District.

"Throughout his professional and political career, Steven Horsford has delivered results for working people," said American Federation of Government Employees District 12 National Vice President George McCubbin III. "He led a labor-business partnership that placed thousands of Nevadans in good-paying jobs, used federal stimulus funding to create thousands of clean energy jobs in the state during the Great Recession, and spearheaded passage of federal legislation that will generate new jobs while protecting the state's natural resources.

"Steven Horsford is the right candidate to take on the special interests in Washington and deliver results for working families in Nevada and across the country."

More than 19,000 federal employees live in Nevada – caring for veterans, supporting the military, and protecting our public lands and natural resources. There are more than 29,000 active and retired federal employees in the 4th Congressional District.

"Las Vegas is one of the fastest growing VA facilities in the country. We need supporters like Steven Horsford in Washington who will fight for the funding and resources we need to serve our veterans," said Linda Ward-Smith, president of AFGE Local 1224, which represents more than 3,100 Veterans Affairs employees in Las Vegas.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 12 has more than 40,000 dues-paying members in Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

"I am proud to stand with America's largest federal employee union in the fight for a more just workplace and a stronger country," Horsford said. "AFGE has been at the forefront of the battle for bargaining rights and protections for the middle class since the Great Depression, and their advocacy and vision have helped countless employees through some of the most difficult times in our nation's history. Many of the benefits workers enjoy today can be traced to the hard work of AFGE, and I am honored to have their support."

