AFGE Endorses New Jersey's Andy Kim for Congress

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Andy Kim for the U.S. House of Representatives for New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District.

"Andy Kim has dedicated his career to public service, so he understands firsthand why we need to support federal workers and the services they deliver to the American people," AFGE District 2 National Vice President Vincent Castellano said.

"Andy Kim has served his government under Republican and Democratic administrations, working alongside military service members and civilian federal employees to keep our country safe," Castellano said. "Andy Kim understands that our tax dollars should be used for programs and services that benefit those who need our help the most, not to line the pockets of Wall Street executives, defense contractors, and political campaign donors."

About 50,000 federal employees live in New Jersey – caring for veterans, supporting the military, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. There are about 19,000 active and retired federal employees in the 3rd Congressional District.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 2 has more than 25,000 dues-paying members in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

