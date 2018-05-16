AFGE Endorses New York's Anthony Brindisi for Congress

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Anthony Brindisi for the U.S. House of Representatives for New York's 22nd Congressional District.

"As a member of the New York State Assembly since 2011, Anthony Brindisi has fought to expand job training and apprenticeship programs, increase school funding, and attract more good-paying jobs in upstate New York," AFGE District 2 National Vice President Vincent Castellano said.

More than 117,000 federal employees live in New York, caring for veterans, supporting the military, and ensuring the safety of the flying public.

"Anthony Brindisi understands the vital role of government in educating our children, protecting our country, caring for our veterans, and serving our seniors. With Anthony Brindisi in Washington, we will gain an ally who will fight for federal employees and the services we deliver to the American public."

More than 117,000 federal employees live in New York – caring for veterans, supporting the military, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. There are about 9,500 active and retired federal employees in the 22nd Congressional District.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 2 has more than 25,000 dues-paying members in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center.

