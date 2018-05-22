AFGE Endorses Rep. Rodney Davis for Reelection

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois for the U.S. House of Representatives for Illinois's 13th Congressional District.

"Congressman Davis is a strong supporter of federal workers, and he is someone known for helping federal employees at the Defense Department and Bureau of Prisons," said AFGE District 7 National Vice President Dorothy James.

"We hope that Rep. Davis will continue his good work on Capitol Hill for years to come and are happy to announce our support for him today," James said.

Nearly 120,000 federal employees live in Illinois – more than 5,000 of whom reside in the 13th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 7 has nearly 20,000 dues-paying members in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

