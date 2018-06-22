AFGE Endorses Roger Manno for Congress

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Roger Manno of Maryland for the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland's 6th District.

"We are excited to announce our support for Roger in his race to represent Maryland's working people in Congress this fall," said AFGE District 14 National Vice President Eric Bunn Sr.

The nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Roger Manno for election to Congress representing the 6th District of Maryland.

"After serving in the state legislature for more than 10 years, Roger has shown he is an ally to working people and a believer in the right to collectively bargain," said Bunn. "We need more people like Roger in Congress to stand up to leaders who only want to enrich themselves and their allies while leaving the working class behind."

"We know that if Roger gets the chance to lead Maryland's 6th district, that he will fight for fair pay for federal workers, for more rights for TSA Officers, and will help protect the largest and most important health care system in the country – the VA," Bunn said.

Nearly 310,000 federal employees live in Maryland – more than 34,000 of whom reside in the 6th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 14 has more than 21,000 dues-paying members in the DC metropolitan area and Europe.

