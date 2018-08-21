AFGE Endorses Sen. Heidi Heitkamp for Reelection

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota for reelection to the U.S. Senate this November.

"Senator Heidi Heitkamp has been a staunch supporter of AFGE and federal workers for more than 15 years, and we're excited to endorse her to serve at least another six after she wins this fall," said AFGE District 8 National Vice President Gregg James.

"Senator Heitkamp knows the value of hard work, and she cares about the lives of working people and their families," said James. "From her actions to fund the government and prevent a shutdown, to tirelessly fighting to keep Social Security and Medicare funded – it's clear Heidi knows what matters to her constituents and she will always stand with them. And thanks to the razor-thin margins in the Senate, ensuring Senator Heitkamp keeps her seat is essential to preserving workers' rights in this country."

More than 14,000 federal workers live in North Dakota supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 8 has more than 10,000 dues-paying members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

