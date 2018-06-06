AFGE Endorses Wisconsin's Randy Bryce for Congress

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Randy Bryce for the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.

The nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Randy Bryce for election to Congress representing Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.

"Randy Bryce spearheaded the fight against Gov. Scott Walker's crusade to kill public-sector unions and cripple the middle class. As a member of Congress, Randy Bryce will help lead the fight against the Trump administration's attacks on the 2 million federal workers who keep our government running," said American Federation of Government Employees District 7 National Vice President Dorothy James.

"Randy Bryce opposes efforts to cut federal workers' wages, benefits, and jobs. He strongly supports the collective bargaining rights of all public-sector employees and will fight any effort to strip workers of their rights," James said.

"Randy Bryce not only wants to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicare but expand these programs to provide all Americans with health care and retirement security. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Randy Bryce will fight to fully fund and staff VA medical facilities, so veterans can receive integrated care for their unique needs."

More than 29,000 federal employees live in Wisconsin – caring for veterans, supporting the military, ensuring our food is safe to eat, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. More than 19,000 active and retired federal employees live in the 1st Congressional District.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 7 has nearly 20,000 dues-paying members in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-endorses-wisconsins-randy-bryce-for-congress-300661198.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

