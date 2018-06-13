AFGE Endorses Xochitl Torres Small for Congress

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico for the U.S. House of Representatives for New Mexico's 2nd District.

"Xochitl Torres Small is just the kind of leader we need in Washington and we are thrilled to announce our endorsement of her Congressional race this November," said AFGE District 10 National Vice President Cheryl Eliano.

"At a time when Congress and the administration seem hell-bent on rolling back worker protections and outsourcing our jobs, it's vital that we have someone like Xochitl fighting for us," said Eliano.

"We know that if elected, Xochitl will push for fair pay and workplace rights for all federal workers. She will make sure that Congress doesn't go after the pay benefits of the men and who protect our borders and safeguard our prisons, she will fight for Title 5 rights for TSA Officers, she will vote to fully-fund the Social Security Administration, and she will fight to strengthen veterans first and best choice for health care – the VA," Eliano said.

More than 52,000 federal employees live in New Mexico – more than 15,000 of whom reside in the 2nd district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 10 has more than 42,000 dues-paying members in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Panama, and Texas.

