AFGE Files Next Wave of Legal Action Challenging Trump Executive Orders

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has filed a second lawsuit challenging two executive orders issued by President Trump that would curtail the rights of federal workers.

"These executive orders are clearly at odds with what Congress has mandated by law," said AFGE General Counsel David Borer. "These directives from the White House display a shocking lack of respect for the Constitution and represent a serious overreach of the president's executive powers."

The lawsuits challenge President Trump's executive orders on the grounds that they exceed the president's authority under the U.S. Constitution by violating the separation of powers and exceeding current law.

"We will not allow this or any administration to trample on the rights of federal workers," said Borer.

This lawsuit is the second filed by AFGE against President Trump's recent executive orders. AFGE's first lawsuit challenged the executive order on official time as a violation of the right to freedom of association guaranteed by the First Amendment, and as exceeding the president's authority.

A number of other unions have joined or been consolidated into AFGE's first lawsuit.

"AFGE is leading the fight to stop these unconstitutional and illegal attacks on the rights of federal workers. We're going to continue to fight these attacks every step of the way: we're fighting for our hardworking employees, we're fighting to preserve government services, and we're fighting for our democracy," added AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

