AFGE: House Democrats Blast Trump Executive Orders as 'Unprecedented Attack'

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Opposition to the illegal and unconstitutional executive orders President Trump issued last month targeting federal workers continues to grow. After 21 House Republicans told President Trump that the directives "undermine existing labor laws," 23 House Democrats – all ranking members of House committees, including House Democratic leadership – sent their own letter to President Trump today asking that he rescind the orders as they "constitute an unprecedented attack on good governance and a professional, non-partisan civil service."

American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr. released the following statement:

"Politicians seem to agree on very little these days, so it is quite remarkable that both Republicans and Democrats are speaking out with such force against President Trump's illegal and unconstitutional executive orders.

"These executive orders strip agencies of their right to bargain terms and conditions of employment and replace it with a politically charged scheme to fire employees without due process. Left unchallenged, these directives will deprive 2 million workers of their rights to address and resolve workplace issues such as sexual harassment, racial discrimination, retaliation against whistleblowers, improving workplace health and safety, enforcing reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities, and so much more.

"Thank you to Congressman Elijah Cummings for spearheading the Democratic letter, and thank you to all of the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle who are speaking out not just for federal employees but for our democracy."

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

