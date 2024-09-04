AFGE National Council 222 Alerts Legislators to Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in HUD's NSPIRE Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) National Council 222 has taken decisive action by contacting key legislators and representatives about alarming reports of fraud, waste, and abuse within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) NSPIRE program. This move follows the submission of Inspector General (IG) complaints detailing systemic mismanagement under the leadership of HUD's Public and Indian Housing (PIH) division.

The NSPIRE program, designed to enhance housing inspections, has been severely compromised by poor technology decisions and managerial failures, resulting in significant operational inefficiencies, misuse of taxpayer funds and potential health and safety risks to tenants. Despite internal efforts to address these issues, AFGE has called upon Congress to ensure accountability and implement corrective measures to protect tenants.

Key Legislative Engagements:

- Direct Appeals to Congress: AFGE National Council 222 has reached out to influential legislators, including Chairman James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Chairwoman Patty Murray of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Delegate for the District of Columbia, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chairman Gary Peters, Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Chairman Tom Cole, House Appropriations Committee, Chairwoman Patty Murray, Senate Appropriations Committee

Chair Brian Schatz, Senate Subcommittee on Transportation, HUD, and Related Agencies and Matthew M. Graves, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, urging them to investigate the mismanagement within the NSPIRE program.

Detailed IG Complaints: The AFGE Council 222 has filed comprehensive complaints with the HUD Inspector General, highlighting the program's failures and the urgent need for oversight to prevent further financial waste, inefficiency and potential threats to HUD resident health and safety. These complaints and letters to legislators are on the AFGE Council 222 website https://www.afgecouncil222.com .

Demand for Transparency and Accountability: AFGE National Council 222 is advocating for a thorough investigation into the HUD program's leadership, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability to restore public trust in HUD's operations.

Antonio F. Gaines, President of AFGE National Council 222, stated, "The ongoing mismanagement of the NSPIRE program represents a significant breach of public trust and a misuse of taxpayer dollars. By engaging with legislators, we aim to bring about the necessary changes to ensure HUD fulfills its mission effectively and efficiently."

The AFGE National Council 222 outreach to legislative bodies underscores the critical nature of these issues and the need for immediate action to rectify the systemic problems within the NSPIRE program. AFGE National Council 222 remains committed to protecting the interests of both HUD employees and the residents they serve, advocating for a transparent and accountable process moving forward.

For more information, please contact Antonio F. Gaines at 770-882-7729 or via email at [email protected].

